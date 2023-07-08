Leaked Renders Indicate iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to Feature Rumored “Exclusive” Blue Color

The color options for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been the subject of much speculation. Previous rumors suggested that none of the four options would be red, contradicting social media posts and a tipster on China’s Weibo platform who accurately predicted the Dark Purple color for the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. However, tipster Unknownz21 remains confident in their claim that the exclusive color for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be crimson red. In a tweet, Unknownz21 mentioned that they created a Blue render of the iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with MacRumors, but noted that it could be a test configuration to evaluate the durability of the PVD coating on the new titanium material. Blue rumored to be the exclusive color for the iPhone 15 Pro models this year The tipster suggests that Blue may join Silver, Space Gray/Space Black, and Titanium Gray as the four color options for the iPhone 15 Pro series. As for the non-Pro iPhone 15 models, rumored colors include Bright Pink, Bright Blue, and Green.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models, and a 48MP camera sensor for the Wide camera. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be powered by the new A17 Bionic chipset made using the 3nm process node.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a periscope lens that bends inside the phone, expanding its optical zoom capabilities from 3x to 5x-6x. Additionally, all four iPhone 15 phones will have larger batteries and a USB-C port instead of the lightning port.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s starting price expected to be $1,299

Both iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium chassis. Looking ahead, Apple will also introduce the iPhone 16 and two new Apple Watch Series 9 models, along with the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra in 2023. However, the release of new AirPods may be delayed until 2025, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.





