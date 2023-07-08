Leaked: Wolverine and Deadpool’s Suits for Deadpool 3 Revealed

Deadpool 3 has commenced filming and recently, leaked photos have revealed Wade Wilson’s (Ryan Reynolds) new suit. However, an even more exciting development comes from a reliable source who has disclosed the appearance of Wolverine’s (Hugh Jackman) suit in the sequel.

If you wish to be surprised on May 3rd, 2024, when Deadpool 3 hits theaters, it is advisable to avoid the following spoilers. However, evading all the trailers, teasers, and posters inundating the internet next year might be the only way to prevent catching a glimpse of Deadpool’s MCU suit. In all likelihood, Marvel will also provide a sneak peek at the Wolverine suit if the leak is legitimate.

What’s New About Deadpool’s New Suit

Deadpool 3 will feature the same Merc with a Mouth from Fox’s Deadpool franchise. Hence, it must be a multiverse film, allowing Marvel to transport the character across different timelines. There’s no doubt that the primary reality of the MCU differs from Fox’s X-Men reality.

When referring to the X-Men movies, it’s important to note that there were multiple timelines which were quite perplexing until the MCU introduced the concept of time travel. Luckily, Deadpool 3 may resolve this confusion.

While the character remains unchanged, there will be at least one significant alteration to the costume. If the leaked images on Instagram are authentic, Wade Wilson will adorn a brighter suit in Deadpool 3. However, the overall costume design for Deadpool will remain the same.

From the black shoulder pads to the leather reinforcements and the Deadpool mask, the most notable change is the vibrant red color. Apparently, it is intended to make the suit stand out in comparison to Deadpool’s previous costume. Perhaps Wade finally managed to cleanse all the blood from his previous suit, resulting in this true red shade. He could always provide an explanation for the varying shades of red while breaking the fourth wall in Deadpool 3.

It’s worth noting that Deadpool wears a red suit to conceal the bloodstains from the injuries he sustains during combat.

According to The Daily Mirror, the aforementioned images were obtained from the set of Deadpool 3 in London, UK. The production team was filming a car crash scene of some sort. Of course, Deadpool is known for his involvement in numerous car crashes, so this comes as no surprise.

What About Wolverine?

Although Wolverine did not appear in these leaked photos, there is no concrete evidence to support claims in either direction. Yet, alongside the release of the Deadpool 3 set images, a well-known Marvel leaker took to Instagram to reveal the alleged Wolverine suit.

According to CanWeGetSomeToast, we will finally witness the Wolverine suit that fans have always desired in live-action movies.

As seen in the leaked image, Hugh Jackman will be sporting the iconic yellow and blue suit. However, instead of a sleeveless design, Wolverine will don blue sleeves in Deadpool 3. Reportedly, it looks “fantastic.”

As mentioned earlier, if this leak is indeed accurate, Marvel will likely want to provide fans with a glimpse of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 as soon as possible. The suit would be an excellent teaser, revealing an aspect of the film without giving away significant plot details. Additionally, if other reports are to be believed, Deadpool 3 will feature numerous exciting cameos and connections to the Fox universe.

Separately, leaker MyTimeToShineHello hinted that Wolverine may appear in future projects beyond Deadpool 3.

You forget this isn’t the last time we’ll see Hugh as Wolverine so he could still get the sleeveless suit https://t.co/UuAaPfU6dd — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 6, 2023

Therefore, there is a possibility that we will see Wolverine donning the yellow and blue suit without the sleeves. Rumors suggest that Avengers: Secret Wars will feature a grand superhero epic, incorporating characters from all Marvel hero movies, including Sony’s Spider-Man and the X-Men from the Fox universe.

Until then, we await the revelations of Deadpool 3. The film is set to release on May 3rd, 2024, barring any modifications to Marvel’s release schedule.