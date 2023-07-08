Lee Sang Eun, a K-Pop singer, discovered deceased in restroom before scheduled South Korean performance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Sang Eun was found dead at concert venue.

Renowned singer Lee Sang Eun met a tragic end in her bathroom. The police received a distress call from one of the event staff members who discovered her lifeless body at the concert venue in South Korea.

The incident occurred on the third floor of the women’s bathroom at the Grand Hall of the Gimcheon Culture and Art Centre, where Lee Sang Eun was scheduled to perform Carmina Burana as part of an event celebrating cultural exchange between Honam and England.

According to the staff member, “It was time for Lee Sang Eun to take the stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor.” The singer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. The police have ruled out foul play.

Lee Sang Eun, a celebrated soprano singer, was invited to perform at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir in collaboration with the Maokpo Municipal Choir. She was highly respected in the industry and had completed her undergraduate studies at Seoul National University, followed by a master’s degree from Mannes School of Music in New York.

In a separate incident, South Korean singer Choi Sung Bong was also found dead at his home in Seoul on June 21. Police suspect suicide due to a farewell message he had posted on his YouTube channel. Previously, Choi Sung Bong had been embroiled in a controversy when he falsely claimed to have cancer and received public donations. He later admitted to lying and repaid all the donated funds.

