Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull penalised by stewards at British Grand Prix in F1 Live action

Lewis Hamilton incurred a reprimand from the F1 stewards due to his tardiness at the drivers’ press conference on Thursday. Consequently, the illustrious Mercedes driver will be diligently ensuring the accuracy of his timekeeping for the remainder of the weekend, aiming to avoid any substantial penalties.

Akin to Hamilton’s situation, Sergio Perez found himself in a predicament as he was fined £85 by Red Bull for driving at a speed of 50.2mph in the pit lane, exceeding the strict 50mph speed limit. Although the initial penalty is unlikely to exceed Red Bull’s budget cap, Perez will undoubtedly strive to prevent a recurrence of this infraction.

The qualifying session for the British Grand Prix, scheduled for 3pm BST, anticipates Max Verstappen securing pole position after a dominant performance in the practice sessions. However, Mercedes endured a lackluster performance on Friday, with George Russell holding the twelfth position and Hamilton languishing in fifteenth place after the second practice session.

“The car’s handling proves to be quite challenging. Irrespective of our attempts to optimize its configuration, it remains a formidable machine to maneuver,” admitted Hamilton. “Regrettably, I didn’t discern any notable improvement during a solitary lap, which indicates an underlying issue. We’re missing something crucial. Nevertheless, the long run displayed promising signs, offering a glimmer of positivity.”

“My experience with the soft tires wasn’t particularly satisfying. Strangely, the latter part of my run appeared more consistent. It could be attributable to wind conditions, the car’s balance, or simply me adapting to the balance. Navigating this track necessitates constant balancing and calculated compromises. The balance is razor-thin, providing an exhilarating contest,” Hamilton shared.