Lewis Hamilton faces ambush by protesters on stage as Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, fails to intervene during the F1 sports event.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff faced an unexpected challenge at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit when PETA supporters protested against their association with the Alaskan Iditarod dog race. The Mercedes duo had taken to the stage to discuss various topics, including their desire to “increase diversity” in the sport. However, the PETA protestors caught them off guard, with one woman holding up a sign condemning the Iditarod dog race and urging them to sever ties with it.

Addressing Hamilton, she pleaded, “I know that you don’t want dogs to suffer, you don’t want dogs to suffer right?” Hamilton nodded his head in response, while Wolff remained silent. The protestor went on to explain how the Iditarod race led to the suffering and death of hundreds of dogs every year. Though Wolff tried to offer his support, the protestor cut him off.

Despite the interruption, Hamilton remained composed and later put his thumb up in response to a plea by a protestor, which PETA saw as a sign of his support. However, he is yet to speak out on the matter.

PETA has been actively campaigning against the Iditarod dog race, which PETA claims has led to the deaths of over 150 dogs. The race, which is run over 1000 miles in sub-zero temperatures, is sponsored by GCI, which is affiliated with F1 owner group Liberty Media.

PETA has previously succeeded in persuading major companies to withdraw their sponsorship, including Alaska Airlines, Coca-Cola, Costco, Jack Daniel’s, Pizza Hut and Exxon.





Reference