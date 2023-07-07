Limited Edition $60,000 Turntable Developed by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom

LoveFrom, the design firm founded by Jony Ive, Apple’s former design head, has teamed up with British audio brand Linn to create a special 50th anniversary edition of its renowned Sondek LP12 turntable. Limited to just 250 units, the Linn Sondek LP12-50 will be delivered between August 2023 and March 2024. Enthusiasts can now reserve this exclusive turntable by paying a hefty price tag of $60,000 (£50,000).

According to a blog post by Linn CEO Gilad Tiefenbrun, the collaboration between LoveFrom and Linn traces back to early 2022 when Tiefenbrun unexpectedly received a meeting invitation from Jony Ive through LinkedIn. Subsequently, the two companies decided to join forces and work on this forthcoming turntable, which Fast Company describes as Ive’s “first hardware project after leaving Apple.”

Linn has dedicated its attention to the sonic aspects of the Sondek LP12-50, with features like the “Bedrok” plinth, which is constructed using a dense wood to minimize vibrations. On the other hand, LoveFrom’s focus lies in the industrial design. “We identified various areas where subtle improvements and enhancements could be made to the existing design,” explains Ive in an interview with Fast Company. The previously angular components have been replaced with smoother edges, the plastic rocker power button has been swapped for an aluminum circle, and new hinges have been developed for the dust cover, allowing it to stay open at any angle.

Interestingly, Fast Company reveals that LoveFrom’s collaboration on Linn’s Sondek LP12-50 was pro bono, with no financial agreement or contract between the two firms. Ive emphasizes that a significant portion of LoveFrom’s work is driven purely by their passion for it, while the design firm earns revenue through long-term contracts with companies such as Airbnb and Ferrari.





Reference