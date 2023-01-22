Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Elvis’ Graceland as son Benjamin’s grave is moved | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

She is survived by her mum Priscilla, now 77, who attended the Golden Globe Awards with her just two days before her tragic death.

The public memorial will be held today – and it’s expected that distraught fans will replicate the huge turn-out that took place for her famous dad.

More than 80,000 were said to have lined the Elvis Presley Boulevard around his home, while it is estimated that up to 30,000 were able to get up close to the casket during the funeral service.

Elvis would originally have been buried at the Memphis Funeral Home, but Elvis’ dad Vernon overruled the wishes of other family members to hold it at his home, knowing it meant those who had loved the star’s music would have the opportunity to attend.