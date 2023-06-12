Lithia sets higher revenue target for 2025 through acquisition of car dealerships.

Lithia’s acquisition focus areas in the United States are Regions 3, 4, and 6, also known as the North Central, Southeast, and South Central regions, respectively, according to DeBoer. These are the locations where the company lacks good network saturation, he explained.

DeBoer mentioned that all of the pending acquisitions are in these three regions.

To achieve its 2025 revenue target, DeBoer previously said the company would need to acquire 100 to 150 U.S. stores. While he reiterated these figures, he also stated that it could be as many as 200 stores.

Lithia already owns 281 U.S. dealerships, including six Airstream stores acquired in October. In 2021, the company retailed 271,596 new vehicles, an increase of 4.2 percent. This is more than 40,000 vehicles above the number of cars AutoNation Inc., its primary competitor and long-term top seller, sold in 2022.

While Lithia has a wealth of acquisition experience, Driveway is a relatively new venture that launched in 2020. According to DeBoer, Driveway now has a $3 billion revenue target instead of its previous $8 billion one, as part of the updated 2025 plan. The revenue target for Driveway was initially set at $9 billion when Lithia launched the 2025 plan, but DeBoer said that reducing the target was necessary to focus on the bottom line. He explained that even though the reduction was difficult since Driveway has an extensive reach that allows it to ship used cars nationwide, it was more important to demonstrate profitability than to grow the business. DeBoer went on to say that even $3 billion is a significant and valuable business.

Furthermore, Lithia has reduced its forecast for its captive finance company, Driveway Finance Corp., for the next three years and expects a loss of $40 million for the business in 2023.

Lithia’s 2025 goals are based on an assumption that the U.S. industry will return to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales of 17 million.