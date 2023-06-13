Live birth may have been a reproductive strategy of the earliest reptiles and birds, according to a new study.

New research suggests that the earliest reptiles, birds and mammals may have given live births rather than laying eggs. Previously, the hard-shelled egg was considered key to the success of the amniotes, a group of vertebrates. The findings of this new study, however, indicate that they achieved ultimate protection through extended embryo retention (EER), retaining young rather than laying eggs. All great branches of Amniota, including Mammalia, Lepidosauria (lizards and relatives), and Archosauria (dinosaurs, crocodilians, birds) gave birth to live young and show evidence of extended embryo retention in their ancestors. The hard-shelled egg was not actually central to their success. Instead, EER was the evolutionary adaptation which enabled them to move from water to land and dominate terrestrial ecosystems.







Professor Michael Benton from the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, who was involved in the study, comments: “Our work, and that of many others in recent years, has consigned the classic ‘reptile egg’ model of the textbooks to the wastebasket… The first amniotes had evolved extended embryo retention rather than a hard-shelled egg to protect the developing embryo for a lesser or greater amount of time inside the mother, so birth could be delayed until environments become favourable.”

Project leader, Professor Baoyu Jiang, adds that biologists had noticed many lizards and snakes display both egg-laying and live-birthing behaviours, overturning the long-held view that the two behaviours were mutually exclusive. Some species are able to switch between the two relatively easily, which suggests a capacity for greater reproductive flexibility.

Published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, the study was conducted by researchers from Nanjing University and the University of Bristol.