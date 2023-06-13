Live birth may have been a reproductive strategy of the earliest reptiles and birds, according to a new study.

New research suggests that the earliest reptiles, birds and mammals may have given live births rather than laying eggs. Previously, the hard-shelled egg was considered key to the success of the amniotes, a group of vertebrates. The findings of this new study, however, indicate that they achieved ultimate protection through extended embryo retention (EER), retaining young rather than laying eggs. All great branches of Amniota, including Mammalia, Lepidosauria (lizards and relatives), and Archosauria (dinosaurs, crocodilians, birds) gave birth to live young and show evidence of extended embryo retention in their ancestors. The hard-shelled egg was not actually central to their success. Instead, EER was the evolutionary adaptation which enabled them to move from water to land and dominate terrestrial ecosystems.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.