Live Transfer Updates: Liverpool Set Fee for Mbappe, Manchester United Pursue £100m Deals, Arsenal Conduct Medicals

The Premier League transfer window is already bustling with activity as clubs eagerly engage in early business amidst players returning for pre-season and teams gearing up for their highly profitable pre-season tours. Manchester United stands out as one of the most proactive teams in the window, making efforts to finalize two additional deals for Erik ten Hag, following their successful signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea. However, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are not lagging behind in their own pursuits.

While the Red Devils strive to negotiate agreements for a new goalkeeper and central striker, Chelsea aims to utilize a portion of the £200 million generated from player sales. This includes allowing Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, and Mount to join their top-four rivals.

Mauricio Pochettino, having commenced work at the club’s Cobham training base, eagerly anticipates the addition of his own players. Few would be surprised if the west London club embarks on a spending spree of its own. Likewise, Arsenal is on the verge of confirming two new signings, as medical examinations for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are scheduled to be completed this week.

However, Liverpool might be saving the grandest transfer for last. Speculations abound of a British transfer record deal, with Jurgen Klopp determined to narrow the gap between his team and the treble winners, Manchester City. Stay updated with Express Sport for LIVE transfer window updates by scrolling down.