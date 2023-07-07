Live updates: Teachers in England go on strike while minister claims acceptance of pay recommendation uncertain – Politics

Key Events

Q: Has the Bank of England failed to control inflation?

Starmer refuses to criticize the Bank and instead blames the Liz Truss mini-budget.

Q: You have weakened your promise to spend £28bn a year on a green investment fund?

Starmer disagrees and clarifies that the spending would be gradually increased in the second or third year of a Labour government, in response to the sharp rise in government borrowing costs.

Q: Can sewage in water cause a typhoid problem?

Ferrari asks if Labour supports water nationalization.

Starmer explains that he does not support nationalization, but emphasizes the need for greater accountability in the water industry. He suggests that water company executives should be held personally liable, whether criminally or civilly, and proposes the possibility of withdrawing licenses from water companies.

Q: Why not common ownership of water? You previously supported this idea.

Starmer responds that he is practical and supports common ownership in certain areas. However, in the case of water, he argues that it would require a significant amount of money to be paid to shareholders without sufficient benefits.

Ferrari plays a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber discussing the value of music education in developing teamwork skills.

Starmer agrees with Lloyd Webber’s viewpoint, highlighting his own experience studying music in school and the importance of providing more creative learning opportunities.

Q: Do you support a 6.5% pay rise recommendation for teachers?

Starmer states that he has not seen the official recommendation and calls for its publication. He cannot commit to accepting it currently, but emphasizes the importance of negotiation to resolve such issues.

The next caller asks about Tony Blair’s suggestion of introducing co-payment in the NHS.

Starmer firmly supports keeping the NHS free at the point of use and clarifies that Blair’s comments have been misunderstood.

Starmer reveals his brief conversation with Sue Gray regarding potential employment with him, noting that he called her in October last year to inquire about her interest. He emphasizes that their interaction was limited and that he called her again when news of her potential joining Labour was leaked. He was unable to discuss this in detail previously due to advisory restrictions.

Starmer suggests that Labour would provide additional funding to help London mitigate the adverse effects of the Ulez extension on drivers. However, he explains that Sadiq Khan is legally obligated to implement the extension, and further delays would also result in legal action.

The first caller expresses concerns about the Ulez extension and its impact on people’s lives. Starmer acknowledges the difficulty of the situation and highlights the legal obligation for addressing air pollution. He mentions the scrappage scheme, but acknowledges that more government support is needed, as London has not received the same level of assistance as other cities.

Starmer supports the implementation of the Ulez extension, asserting that there is no viable alternative after reviewing the law.

Starmer’s LBC phone-in with Nick Ferrari begins. Ferrari asks about the incident during Starmer’s speech where it was disrupted by protesters. Starmer explains that he did not have an opportunity to speak with them afterwards due to prior commitments.

Today, teachers in England are on strike, and Starmer is likely to be questioned about Labour’s approach to resolving the dispute. In his recent Q&A with journalists, Starmer emphasized the importance of continuous negotiations until an agreement is reached.

The pay review body is expected to recommend a 6.5% pay rise for teachers in 2023-24. While the government has not committed to accepting this year’s recommendations, teachers would be willing to accept if the funding is available without requiring cuts elsewhere. Education minister Robert Halfon indicates that it is currently impossible to say whether the recommendation will be accepted.

Starmer’s LBC phone-in is scheduled for 9am.

If you have any questions or would like to contact me directly, please use the “send us a message” feature below. I appreciate your feedback and will do my best to respond to as many messages as possible.





Reference