Local Basketball Stars Vying for Global Recognition in the Red Bull Half Court UAE Final

The time has come for local basketball stars to showcase their skills and compete for a chance to represent the UAE on a global platform. After weeks of gruelling qualifiers across the Emirates, the Red Bull Half Court UAE final will take place at Satwa Park, Dubai on Saturday, 3 June. This thrilling event has partnered with Dubai Sports Council and property developer Arada, bringing the exciting blend of streetball, music, fashion and street art to local communities. The legacy of this year’s final will see the revitalisation of Satwa Park court in collaboration with Dubai Municipality.

Egyptian basketball superstar Nadine Selaawi, the global ambassador for Red Bull Half Court, has praised the skills of the UAE team and believes they could win it all in this year’s 3×3 basketball event. Ehab Amin, the male ambassador for Red Bull Half Court, agrees with Selaawi’s assessment and emphasises the dynamic format of the competition, which favours teams that can pass, dribble and dunk. Another Middle East basketball giant, Wael Arakji, expects to see more exceptional talent from the UAE at the competition.

The Red Bull Half Court UAE final promises to be an exciting event with teams battling it out for a shot at the global finals in Serbia in September. Join the tournament on the 3rd of June at Satwa, Dubai and witness some of the region's best streetballers in action.





