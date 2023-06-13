Location of Brodie Grundy’s Photo Revealed by Craig McRae; Summary, Scores, and Video Highlights of Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies Match

In an unexpected move, Collingwood coach Craig McRae revealed that he had shown his team a photo of Melbourne’s Brodie Grundy ahead of their first meeting with their former teammate. Despite being traded against his will in the off-season as the Magpies looked to ease their salary cap burden, Grundy proved to be a crucial player for Melbourne, kicking a goal and providing 26 hitouts in their 8.18. (66) to 9.8. (62) triumph.

Before the game, McRae addressed his team, reminding them of their close relationships with Grundy and acknowledging his great contribution to the Collingwood Football Club. McRae highlighted that tough decisions were necessary as part of list management for the future. However, he also stated that they wanted Grundy to play well and perform well–just not against them.

Despite being bizarrely booed by Collingwood fans during his opening touch, Grundy had the last laugh, kicking a vital goal in the third quarter, securing the win for his new team.

“It was really pleasing to get on the end of a win,” Grundy told 3AW after the game. “They’ve been the benchmark side all year, and I thought our strategy going into the game was really strong, and we executed.”

