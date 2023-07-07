Longest Wait Ever: Beach Hut Rentals in Popular Seaside Towns Delays Vacationers for 10 Years

Traveling within the United Kingdom has become increasingly popular among Brits, as beaches and national parks have experienced a surge in popularity in recent years. Instead of purchasing second homes, some individuals are considering the option of finding a beach hut along their favorite coastline. However, individuals looking to buy a beach hut in East Devon are facing significant challenges, as waiting lists have extended to 10 years. In fact, the demand has become so overwhelming that the East Devon District Council (EDDC) has temporarily closed the waiting lists. Data from EDDC reveals that there are currently 2,970 people waiting for beach huts across all sites, with some individuals having already waited for seven years. It’s important to note that individuals can add their names to multiple waiting lists, and the wait time for Budleigh Salterton is estimated to be eight to 10 years.

Living in Devon is not a requirement to join the waiting lists, as the EDDC has confirmed that tenants come from various locations. The beach hut waiting list with the highest number of people is Exmouth Chalets, which has 355 individuals competing for 20 huts. The second-largest waiting list is for West Walk, with 350 people waiting for 85 huts. The shortest waiting list is for the “Police” beach huts in Budleigh Salterton, with 47 people vying for just eight huts. Additionally, tenants tend to stay in the beach huts for extended periods. Although records only date back to 2006, there are 24 individuals who have had their hut since at least then. As for the cost, renting a beach hut in Sidmouth is the most expensive option, priced at £1,151 plus VAT from April 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023. Next is Exmouth, which offers year-round availability with two different options. Beach huts cost £1,129.00 plus VAT, while chalets cost £2,326 plus VAT.

A representative from the East Devon District Council commented, “It is difficult to accurately estimate the time it takes to be offered a beach hut as each site moves at a different pace. “At Police beach huts in Budleigh Salterton, six out of the eight tenants have been in place since at least 2006. However, 44 of the Exmouth tenants have been there for less than five years. “Each individual on the waiting list is waiting for a current tenant to provide notice and free up a space. Once they obtain a beach hut, they can keep it for as long as they adhere to the guidelines outlined in their tenancy agreement. “Some tenants have occupied the beach huts for over 15 years, while others only stay for a season or two. The larger sites typically have faster turnover rates, resulting in shorter waiting lists.”





Reference