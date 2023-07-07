Loose Women star Jane Moore amazes co-stars with her stunning surgery results on live TV | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Television personality Jane Moore, known for her appearances on Loose Women, excitedly shared the results of her recent cosmetic surgery on live television. Having noticed the drooping of her eyelids, Jane made the decision to undergo a minor surgical procedure to address this issue. In a candid confession, Jane stated, “It’s quite amusing, really. I doubt anyone would have noticed, but I had my eyes done!” Jokingly, she added, “You see, back in my younger days, I actually had visible eyelids. As I’ve aged, they’ve become more hidden and hooded.”

Co-star Denise Welch chimed in, expressing surprise, “And this was just a week ago?” Jane responded, “Yes, I had the procedure done last week on Wednesday. It’s called blepharoplasty, and it only takes about 45 minutes to remove the excess skin.” Jane also shared with the Loose Women panel and audience that some individuals are eligible to have this procedure performed on the NHS, particularly if the sagging skin affects their vision. Although Jane admitted to having the surgery for vanity reasons, The 61-year-old continued, “I suppose. I simply didn’t want to appear tired. Even when I wasn’t tired, I always looked fatigued and grumpy!”

In a humorous note, she quipped, “Now, I find everything endlessly fascinating!” Jane disclosed that she thoroughly researched the procedure and consulted a renowned eye surgeon before undergoing the surgery. She admitted to being concerned about the outcome. After the surgery, Jane visited her co-host Denise Welch at her home, where she had to wear opaque glasses to protect her eyes. Recalling the incident, she shared with the Loose Ladies, “[Denise] happily showed me around her house, constantly asking, ‘Let me see your eyes!’ Meanwhile, I still had stitches in place!”

Denise interrupted, revealing that she had undergone the same procedure years ago, saying, “I can relate, but I was immensely proud of mine because the results were fantastic! I had mine done 15 years ago, and it was truly life-changing. “However, I experienced much more bruising, and I couldn’t believe that you already looked so good after just three days! It’s truly amazing.” Jane expressed her satisfaction with the outcome of the minor surgery, assuring viewers, “I’m sharing this because I believe in being honest about these things.”





Reference