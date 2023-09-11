Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who’s Playing

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Miami 0-0, Los Angeles 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.01

What to Know

An AFC West battle is on tap on Sunday as the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins to start their respective 2023-2024 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. ET on September 10th at SoFi Stadium.

A deciding factor in this game could be penalties, as these two teams couldn’t have been more different last year. The Chargers finished last season ranked fourth overall in penalties, having averaged 4.8 per game. The Dolphins, on the other hand, didn’t do so hot: they were ranked 28th with 6.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Los Angeles finished on the right side of .500 (10-7), and they’re hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Dolphins assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 9-8.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Chargers going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with an 11-7 record against the spread.

Los Angeles ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-2 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $861.65. Sadly, the Dolphins will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-5 as such last year.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Miami both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.