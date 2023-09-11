Lucky Bamboo To Peace Lily, Indoor Plants That Survive On Water Alone

The plants cannot survive without these three basic things: soil, water and sunlight. But there are certain plants which only need water to live and can be easily grown at home. Let us take a look at some of the indoor plants that survive on water alone.

Lucky Bamboo

The plant is only sold in a jar of water. It is also called a “lucky plant” and is considered special for the house. You can keep this plant in any utensil of your choice like a jar, a glass or a bowl. These are filled with pebbles, to keep the stems of the plant stable. Fertilisers are not needed for Lucky Bamboo but diluted fertilisers can be used monthly.

Pothos

Pothos is a plant which can be easily grown in the house. It produces a hormone called auxin which helps with the regulation of growth and stimulates the growth of roots. To speed up the growth, many people of this house plant mix its cuttings with other stems. This plant has aerial roots, which makes it easier to spread. It only needs water to speed up its growth.

Peace Lily

This beautiful flower is a popular choice to keep in houses, mainly because of how easy it is to grow and take care of. Its blooming takes place all year. It needs a lot of water at once and it droops, indicating that it needs water.

Money Plant

The presence of a money plant is also considered very auspicious in the house. It is also a good air purifier according to reports. Money plants can be kept in any glass or jar filled with only water for growth. Make sure to not keep it under strong sunlight.

Lotus

You need a big vessel to grow lotus in only water but the level of water should be regulated. The water should be changed frequently, every 4 to 5 days, or when you see that it has become cloudy. Exposure to sunlight is necessary for the growth of lotus.