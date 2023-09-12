Maharaja: Vijay Sethupathi reveals a bloodied first look at his 50th film amidst Jawan craze

Vijay Sethupathi is currently making headlines for his scene-stealing stint in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and others. Now, he has revealed the first look at his next – Maharaja.

The intense first look at Maharaja sees Vijay Sethupathi seated in a chair with blood all over his body. He can be seen holding a sickle in one hand. The actor shared the graphic poster with a caption that simply reads, “#MaharajaFirstLook”.

Check it out here:

Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film. The actor shared two posters – one in Tamil and the other in English. The first look teases the film’s dark and gory storyline. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Maharaja also features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and others in pivotal roles. Kashyap also shared the first-look poster on his social media handle and wrote, “Congratulations Vijay Sethupathi for your 50th film. So honoured and delighted to be part of it.”

Vijay Sethupathi is fresh off the success of his latest film Jawan. The film sees him play the antagonist Kaalie Gaikwad, an arms dealer. Vijay Sethupathi is also set to star in Merry Christmas. The film directed by Sriram Raghavan also features Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte and others.

