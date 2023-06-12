Major August update for ‘Overwatch 2’ to introduce first story missions.

The highly anticipated update for Overwatch 2, titled “Invasion,” is set to release on August 10th, bringing the game’s first-ever story missions, a new support hero, and a player-versus-player (PVP) mode. This significant content drop promises to be the game’s largest yet, according to Blizzard. The game’s story missions will delve into the backstories of some of the most popular heroes in Overwatch 2, though they won’t have the long-term talent power progression of the game’s previously planned PVE content. The trailer for Overwatch 2: Invasion features glimpses of Tracer, Reinhardt, and Cassidy attempting to save Toronto from the Null Sector, suggesting that the new story missions will add some much-anticipated PVE content to the game. In addition, players can expect new Hero Mastery missions, a Firing Range to practice with their preferred Overwatch 2 heroes, and a new support hero. The PVP mode called ‘Flashpoint’ requires players to capture points as they appear throughout the map, launching with two new maps that are the biggest PVP maps to date, according to Blizzard. While Overwatch 2 had previously planned a full co-op PVE mode, it has since been canceled. In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 16 released a playable demo that is now available on the PlayStation Store.





