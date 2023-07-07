Major League Cricket, the US’s T20 tournament, inks partnership with Viacom18 as its media partner in India

Major League Cricket (MLC), the upcoming professional Twenty20 cricket league in the US, has announced a media rights partnership in India with Viacom18 Media Private Limited’s sports network. Starting in July, the league, operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and sanctioned by USA Cricket, will be available for streaming on JioCinema and televised on Sports18.

The teams participating in the league are: LA Knight Riders owned by Knight Riders Group, MI New York owned by Indiawin Sports, San Francisco Unicorns owned by Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, Texas Super Kings owned by Chennai Super Kings, Washington Freedom owned by Anurag Jain and Ross Perot Jr., and Seattle Orcas led by a consortium including The GMR Group and Satya Nadella, Microsoft chairman and CEO.

The inaugural season will follow a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs and final round on July 30. The first match will take place between Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, TX. The GMR Group and Satya Nadella’s consortium will manage the Seattle Orcas team.

Head of strategy, partnerships and acquisitions at Viacom18 Sports, Hursh Shrivastava, expressed excitement about Indian viewers being able to enjoy the league’s T20 cricket action on their platforms. Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder of Major League Cricket, highlighted the excitement of showcasing the league’s T20 players, who are popular among Indian fans, in the world’s largest cricket market.

Notable players participating in the league include Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Jason Roy, Adam Zampa, Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Harmeet Singh, Quinton De Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Saurabh Netravalkar, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Shane Watson.

In addition to Major League Cricket, Viacom18 also plans to showcase other sporting events such as the Indian Premier League, SA20, India’s Tour of West Indies 2023, the Paris Olympics 2024, Ultimate Table Tennis, the World Padel League, the Global Chess League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the NBA, Diamond League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and BWF events.

