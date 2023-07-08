Major League Cricket US Celebrates Arrival with NYSE Closing Bell

Major League Cricket (MLC), the recently established professional cricket league in the United States, commenced its official inauguration by participating in the ceremonial ringing of the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday, July 6.

This event symbolized the rising prominence and appeal of cricket in the United States, as it introduced top-tier T20 cricket to American audiences through a domestic league for the first time.

The ceremony showcased MLC’s co-founders, Vijay Srinivasan and Sameer Mehta.

Joining them were other notable MLC star players, including Tim David from MI New York, Shadab Khan and Finn Allen representing the San Francisco Unicorns, Calvin Savage of the Texas Super Kings, Andrew Tye from the Seattle Orcas, and Lockie Ferguson representing the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Several local semi-professional and youth cricket players gathered on the trading floor to rejoice in the celebration of the United States’ new professional cricket league.

“Being able to ring the closing bell at the NYSE is a great honor for Major League Cricket,” expressed Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of MLC. “This ceremonial moment signifies a significant milestone for the growing status of cricket in America, and we extend our gratitude to the NYSE for extending this invitation to us today. We are thrilled to introduce world-class cricket to American audiences and provide a platform for talented players to showcase their skills.”

Sameer Mehta, co-founder of MLC, added, “Today was a historic moment as we rang the closing bell alongside some of the world’s best cricketers, with numerous youth cricketers from the local DreamCricket Academy observing from the trading floor. Our vision is to inspire young players and cultivate a new generation of American players who will compete in Major League Cricket alongside international cricket superstars.” Cricket enthusiasts can watch the inaugural Major League Cricket season kick off on Opening Night, Thursday, July 13, in Grand Prairie, Texas. The 2023 season will follow a round-robin format, with the top four performing teams vying for the championship title through a multi-game playoff and final round, set to conclude on July 30.