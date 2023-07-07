Major Performance Enhancements on Various GPUs with RPCS3 PlayStation 3 Emulator Version 0.0.28

The latest version of the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has significantly improved the emulation of the third Sony home console on various hardware configurations. These changes have resulted in better performance on mid and low-end GPUs, making the gaming experience more convenient.

Users can now download version 0.0.28-15302 from the emulator’s official website, which brings performance enhancements for a variety of titles. In particular, the Gran Turismo series benefits from these improvements on mid and low-end GPUs that do not have fast GDDR6X memory. While high-end GPUs also see some improvements, the impact is more limited in comparison.

The latest update to RPCS3, v0.0.28-15302, added improvements to GPU performance on weaker hardware. This change can result in a significant speed boost in games like the GT series on smaller GPUs without super-fast GDDR6X memory. However, there are diminishing returns on the highest-end GPUs (e.g., RTX 4090). — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) July 5, 2023

Alexwpi has shared a new video that demonstrates the extent of improvement in the latest version of RPCS3. The video showcases the performance enhancements in popular titles like Gran Turismo 5, Gran Turismo 6, Skate 3, and Sonic Unleashed.

RPCS3 stands out as one of the most impressive emulators ever developed, successfully emulating every PlayStation 3 game to date. The project’s primary objective is to preserve the console’s legacy and extensive game library. Over the years, RPCS3 has made significant advancements, enabling PC users to enjoy games that were originally exclusive to the PlayStation 3, including notable titles like The Last of Us, the God of War series, Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, and many others. For more information about the emulator, visit its official website.