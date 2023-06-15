Man from Canada barred from school sports due to alleged act of shouting anti-trans hatred at a girl

A Canadian man has been banned from attending elementary school athletics competitions following an alleged incident in which he shouted at a nine-year-old girl and questioned her gender identity. The girl’s mother, Kari Starr, said the man attempted to stop her daughter from competing in a shot put competition in Kelowna, British Columbia, claiming the child was either a boy or transgender. The incident has been criticised as indicative of a wider rise in anti-trans hate across Canada. The man involved denies the allegations. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating.





