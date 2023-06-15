Man from Canada barred from school sports due to alleged act of shouting anti-trans hatred at a girl

A Canadian man has been banned from attending elementary school athletics competitions following an alleged incident in which he shouted at a nine-year-old girl and questioned her gender identity. The girl’s mother, Kari Starr, said the man attempted to stop her daughter from competing in a shot put competition in Kelowna, British Columbia, claiming the child was either a boy or transgender. The incident has been criticised as indicative of a wider rise in anti-trans hate across Canada. The man involved denies the allegations. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.