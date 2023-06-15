Man from Delhi Covers 13,400 Km Journey Across India in 17 Months to Encourage Blood Donation

Kiran Verma, a blood donation activist, is on a mission to change the idea that India does not have a culture of donating blood. He is currently on his second World Blood Donor Day journey, with a placard urging people to donate blood, traveling from Malda to Siliguri. Verma is walking across India to draw attention to the fact that more than 12,000 people in India fail to get blood every day, which results in over three million deaths per year. During the second wave of Covid-19, this problem became even more pressing as people experienced a plasma crisis due to a reluctance to donate blood.

Verma launched Simply Blood, a virtual platform that connects blood donors and seekers in real-time without charging anyone, on January 29, 2017. Since then, it has saved over 35,000 potential lives through blood donation. Verma’s goal is to convince enough people in India to donate blood so that the country could have all the blood it needs by December 31, 2025.

Verma began his journey on December 28, 2021, in Thiruvananthapuram and has already walked more than 13,400 km across 176 districts, 12 states and UTs, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra Nagar and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal in 17 months. Through his efforts, 107 blood donation camps have been organized in various parts of the country, collecting over 22,640 units of blood.

Verma’s endeavor is supported by over 7,000 individual donors who have donated blood so far. He also meets with collectors and other district administrators to garner state support for his efforts. Verma inaugurated a blood bank in Hyderabad dedicated to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on September 15, 2022, with support from Rao’s family.

Verma’s family stands by him in his mission to promote blood donation. He carries a bag containing the bare minimum to survive and eats whatever he can find on the way. Despite missing home-cooked meals, Verma’s journey has opened his worldview and made him fall in love with India, its people, and its landmarks.

Verma deliberately avoids political and religious affiliations, staying true to his cause. His mission aligns with World Blood Donor Day, which celebrates the birth anniversary of the late biologist Karl Landsteiner every year on June 14. Landsteiner received the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of the ABO blood group system.

The story is based on the original article published by PTI, and we have retained all the HTML tags for SEO optimization.





Reference