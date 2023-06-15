Man United sensation Marcus Rashford switched off TV during Man City’s trophy celebration | Soccer | Athletics

As the England squad arrived at St George’s Park on Tuesday night, the team’s stars were still in a celebratory mood. However, it is not expected that they will participate in Friday night’s game against Malta. Despite this, Marcus Rashford, who could not bring himself to celebrate with the team after their win against Inter Milan, is full of energy and ready to play his first England qualifier since 2019.

“I like to watch the best games, and that’s what I did on Saturday,” Rashford stated. “After they win the game, I don’t need to watch them celebrate – all that stuff. So TV off! Congratulations to them – they deserved it. They played the best football this year.

“Finishing above them was always the aim, regardless of their success this year or previous years. They’re a very good team, and it’s pretty much every team trying to catch up to them.

“Is it a challenge? Yes, but we can’t shy away from it. We have to face it and do our best next season.”

Rashford credits United’s new Dutch boss, Erik ten Hag, for “relighting the flame” within him and motivating him to achieve his best. “He managed to motivate me and just relight the flame that was missing,” he said. “He came in and he wanted to win.

“I feel that, at times, we have lacked that ambition, as I’ve said before. But he wasn’t caring about getting into the top four or doing any of that. He just wanted to win trophies. When you strive for the best, sometimes you are going to fall short as we did in areas this season.

“But we managed to win a trophy, get back into the Champions League spots, get to another final, and it is definitely a progression from the previous year or a couple of years before.”

Despite missing out on a few international qualifiers due to recurring injuries, Rashford assures fans that he is committed 100%. “These injuries… you can’t predict when they are going to happen. Thankfully, I have a few muscle strains, but occasionally you do get impact injuries. So honestly, the criticism doesn’t bother me. I know I am committed 100 percent, so people are going to say what they want to say.”

As for his lack of action in the knockout stages of the World Cup, Rashford is not one to disrupt the team’s preparation. “Everyone is a bit frustrated when they are not playing, but at the same time, you are part of a squad, and I am never going to be that person who disrupts a team, especially when preparing for a massive game,” he stated.

Having scored twice against Wales in the final group game, Rashford’s form is unquestionable. It remains a mystery why, when fit, Gareth Southgate does not start him more often despite the player’s impressive record of 11 goals in his last 14 England starts, with just two from his last 20 substitute appearances.





