Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa: Four things learned as Red Devils slump to second-half comeback | Football | Sport

Manchester United conceded a late equaliser in their toughest pre-season contest yet against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday. Erik ten Hag’s side faced the elements and a rugged pitch at a sold-out Optus Stadium in a 2-2 draw ahead of their return to England.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring on 25 minutes before Matty Cash doubled United’s lead with an own goal on the brink of half-time. Villa were much improved after the break, and Leon Bailey grabbed a 49th-minute goal back shortly after coming on before Callum Chambers completed the comeback with the final touch of the game from a late corner.

Express Sport runs through four things learned as United completed Tour 2022 unbeaten under Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho season

United have boasted a handful of stand-out performers throughout the pre-season tour, but none more so than Sancho. After a challenging first season after his £72million switch from Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year-old winger looks ready to make his mark on the right flank this term.

Sancho once again showcased confidence and flair on the ball, got on the end of a fantastic team move to net the opener and provided the cross for United’s second. Erik ten Hag seems to have a clear plan for him, and it’s so far bearing delicious fruit.