Managing Itchy Mosquito Bites: Knowing When to Seek Medical Help

During summer in the UK, mosquitoes tend to emerge due to their preference for warm weather. When a mosquito bites, it causes a puffy, reddish, and itchy bump. Those with heightened immune responses might experience more intense swelling and itching sensations as per Kanani, a pharmacist at Chemist Click Online Pharmacy.

Scratching a mosquito bite can worsen the itching sensation and cause skin irritation. As Kanani notes, scratching can transfer bacteria from nails, causing secondary infections and more severe itching. Allergic reactions can trigger a more pronounced immune response, causing severe itching, swelling, and even blistering at the bite site.

To treat really itchy mosquito bites, it is best to avoid scratching, advises Kanani. Applying anti-itch creams or lotions containing hydrocortisone, calamine, or menthol provides temporary relief from itching. Over-the-counter oral antihistamines such as fexofenadine can help reduce itching and swelling associated with mosquito bites.

If you do not have access to over-the-counter treatments, applying a cold compress or ice pack to the area can help numb it, reduce inflammation, and itching. Generally, mosquito bites do not require medical attention, but symptoms such as breathing difficulties, hives, facial swelling, or dizziness signal a severe allergic reaction that requires immediate medical attention.

Mosquitoes are attracted to chemical compounds and scents emitted by the human body. People who produce higher amounts of these chemicals or emit specific odours might be more attractive to mosquitoes. Larger individuals or those who frequently exercise and exhale carbon dioxide might be more prone to mosquito bites. The specific composition of bacteria on the skin might also influence how frequently a person gets mosquito bites.

If you experience mosquito bites, your local pharmacist can advise on medicines that can help ease the symptoms.





