Manchester United expresses “not welcome” position on player poised to be a casualty of summer exit.

Manchester United have issued a statement condemning the social media behavior of their player Brandon Williams following Manchester City’s Champions League victory on Saturday. The young defender had taken to Instagram to express his anger at City and former United legend Rio Ferdinand.

The triumph of arch-rivals City was undoubtedly a crushing blow to fans of the Red Devils, particularly as they had won the treble themselves back in 1999. Williams, who was on vacation during the off-season, made his feelings clear by posting, “Nobody wants sloppy seconds,” along with several devil emojis, referring to United being the first English club to have achieved the treble. He also hit out at Ferdinand, accusing him of hypocrisy for praising Pep Guardiola and his team while working as a pundit for BT Sport.

However, ESPN reports that United have distanced themselves from Williams’ outburst and that it is not welcome at Old Trafford. The youngster’s days at the club appear to be numbered, with manager Erik ten Hag having given him just one run out during his maiden season in charge. With several other full-back options available, including Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia, it seems likely that Williams may be sold in an effort to generate transfer funds.

As well as boosting the squad’s finances, the sale of Williams could also allow Ten Hag to shape his team to his liking. The young defender is one of several players who are likely to be put on the market as the club seeks to rebuild. Despite his talent and potential, it seems that Williams may have burned his bridges at Old Trafford with his ill-judged comments on social media.





Reference