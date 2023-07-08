Mandeville’s Wigs: A Natural Solution to Overcoming Hair Loss Despair

Mandeville London, a leading manufacturer of bespoke wigs, is set to introduce new half-wig options this year. These more affordable options will expand their ready-made collection, while still maintaining the natural look and movement of real hair.

Since its establishment in 1969, Mandeville London has evolved from selling toupees to barbers to becoming a renowned provider of high-quality wigs. Robert Frostick, Janet Daly, and Joanna Pickering lead the company after successfully completing a management-buyout nine years ago.

The company’s elegant townhouse in west London serves as their redeveloped base. Here, they offer free, no-obligation consultations by appointment, ensuring privacy and discretion for clients who come from all over the world. The majority of these clients are women who return regularly.

With a projected turnover of £1 million in 2024/25 and a growth rate of nearly 10%, Mandeville London is experiencing steady success. While having an online presence through their website has helped increase global awareness, the demand for their products has also been influenced by societal changes and the impact of social media, which places a higher emphasis on visual appearance.

There are various medical reasons why people seek Mandeville’s wigs. Conditions such as temporary hair loss or thinning caused by chemotherapy, female pattern baldness triggered by menopause, long-term alopecia resulting in patchy hair loss, and frontal fibrosis alopecia have driven the demand for their products. Additionally, cosmetic trends like hair extensions, which can damage hair follicles and roots, have also contributed to Mandeville’s popularity.

A key innovation developed in collaboration with Sheffield University is Mandeville’s strong and lightweight foundation net. This unique net allows the scalp to breathe while weighing less than a gram and being easily moldable to fit the head perfectly. Combined with their special knotting patterns that replicate natural hair growth, including the spiral of the crown, this foundation net ensures a natural appearance and provides lift and bounce when the hair is brushed back. In contrast, synthetic wigs often lack volume and density at the roots.

Mandeville’s made-to-measure wigs, which are crafted by skilled artisans in an outsourced network, are considered an investment by many. These wigs take approximately five months to create and currently cost up to £6,500. For those looking for more affordable options, Mandeville offers a ready-made range in three sizes and 11 colors.

Mandeville London sources European-type hair from ethical merchants for their wigs, rather than relying on individuals. However, the conflict in Ukraine has posed a challenge as it was a significant source of hair prior to the war. Additionally, there is a growing demand for unbleached silver grey hair, but sourcing bunches of eight-inch strands is not easy.

For those looking to invest in a Mandeville wig, the cost guide is as follows:

Ready Made full wig: £4,450

Ready made half wig: £3,990

Made to Measure full wig: starting from £5,460

Made to Measure half wig: starting from £5,160

Mandeville London is also set to release a new more affordable wig option, expected to be priced around £3,000.