Manoj Muntashir, Dialogue Writer for Adipursh, Regrets Offending Sentiments

Image Source : WEB Manoj Muntashir apologises

The release of Om Raut’s Adipurush sparked many controversies, including concerns about its dialogues. The film, featuring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas as Sita and Raghava, received mixed reviews from the audience. Responding to the backlash on social media, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir publicly apologized on Saturday for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments.

In a heartfelt note, Muntashir expressed, “I acknowledge that Adipurush has caused emotional distress to some individuals. With utmost humility, I sincerely apologize. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali bring us together and bless us with the strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our beloved nation.”

Take a look:

Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayana, was released on June 16. Alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the character of Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. The film faced trouble right after the release of its teaser in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. In June, Manoj Muntashir sought police protection after receiving death threats due to the perceived insensitivity in his writing. In addition to the dialogues, the film also faced criticism for its subpar VFX.

Arun Govil, the veteran actor who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, also voiced his disapproval of the film’s distortion of history and Hindu religion. Made at a cost of Rs 600 crore, Adipurush is the most expensive Hindi film ever produced. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar. It features Vatsal Seth as Indrajit, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari, Krishna Kotian as Dashratha, and Trupti Todarmal as Sarama.

Also Read: 72 Hoorain box office collection day 1: Ashoke Pandit’s film struggles on opening day

Latest Entertainment News