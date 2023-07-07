Marine Conservation Viewed Through a Tropical Lens: Insights from Researchers

To achieve concrete solutions for the sustainability of our oceans, it is crucial to prioritize four key actions: equity in ocean science and governance, reconnecting people with the ocean, redefining ocean literacy, and decolonizing ocean science. These actions were proposed by 25 co-authors in a groundbreaking paper titled “Engaging the Tropical Majority to Make Ocean Governance and Science more Equitable and Effective,” which was recently published in the journal npj Ocean Sustainability. The authors emphasize the importance of including the voices and perspectives of those who are directly impacted by the issues facing our oceans, specifically the people in tropical regions.

Lead author Ana Spalding, a staff scientist at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI), and Kirsten Grorud-Colvert, a marine ecologist and associate professor at Oregon State University (OSU), collaborated to bridge the gap between scientific and human aspects of ocean conservation. The objective of the paper was to leverage the attention on tropical regions resulting from the Our Ocean Conference held in Panama in March 2023. Spalding and Grorud-Colvert assembled a diverse group of experts from around the world to discuss actionable solutions for ocean conservation. Following virtual brainstorming sessions, they organized an in-person workshop at STRI’s Punta Culebra Nature Center in Panama City, Panama, to further explore urgent ocean-related challenges, particularly in tropical regions.

During the initial discussions, the issue of inequity in ocean governance and science emerged as a prominent theme. The authors recognized that resources and funding for marine conservation are predominantly derived from high-income countries in temperate regions, which often leads to these interests dominating the conversation. The authors stress the need for systemic changes in how people in tropical regions can participate, engage, and feel responsible for addressing the challenges facing our oceans.

The authors propose four key actions for achieving tangible solutions: equity in ocean science and governance, reconnecting people and the ocean, redefining ocean literacy, and decolonizing ocean science. They argue that addressing these actions is essential for both protecting natural ecosystems and ensuring the well-being of communities in tropical regions.

Co-author Sangeeta Mangubhai, a research scientist at Talanoa Consulting in Fiji, emphasizes the importance of taking intentional action to address inequities and valuing the deep knowledge held by those in the tropical majority. Co-author Steven Mana’oakamai Johnson from Cornell University believes that decolonizing ocean science is a crucial step toward achieving effective ocean conservation at all levels.

Spalding and Grorud-Colvert are committed to creating spaces for open and honest conversations that integrate different perspectives and ideas. Despite the geographical and cultural differences among the collaborators, they were surprised to find shared experiences and a common understanding of the issues. The authors believe that amplifying the voices of the tropical majority in ocean science and governance is key to ensuring that decisions concerning tropical regions consider the perspectives of those directly affected.

In conclusion, the authors of this groundbreaking paper emphasize the importance of prioritizing equity in ocean science and governance, reconnecting people with the ocean, redefining ocean literacy, and decolonizing ocean science for the sake of achieving real and tangible solutions for ocean sustainability. By including the perspectives and knowledge of the tropical majority, we can pave the way for meaningful change and ensure the well-being of both marine ecosystems and the communities that rely on them.

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.





Reference