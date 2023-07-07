Market-driven or Market-driving? | Inquirer Business: Which Approach is Best for Success?

Market-driven strategy and market-driving strategy represent two distinct approaches to marketing as a strategic function. While the term “market-driving strategy” may raise some eyebrows, it is important to understand the differences between these two methodologies. Market-driven strategy, which is used by the majority of firms, focuses on understanding and responding to identified customer needs within existing or served markets. Unfortunately, this strategy tends to be reactive and primarily focuses on adapting to current market demands. It relies on short-term brand switching tactics, also known as the “from you to me” scheme, to gain market share. This strategy places customer centricity at its core.

On the other hand, market-driving strategy involves introducing and cultivating a category by targeting unserved and underserved markets. This proactive approach focuses on identifying and meeting the needs of target markets that may not yet exist (latent needs) or are unmet. By doing so, it drives changes in customer preferences and creates new demand. The objective is to improve market penetration by transforming noncustomers into customers. Noncustomers take center stage in this strategy.

The Blue Ocean Strategy is one example of a market-driving strategy. It encourages companies to seek uncontested market space with minimal or no competition. By offering innovative products or services to new customer segments while operating at lower costs, companies can differentiate themselves from competitors and create new demand, rendering competition irrelevant.

Determining when to utilize each strategy is essential. Market-driven strategy is most effective in well-established markets where customer needs and motivations are clearly defined. The goal is to enhance customer satisfaction, foster loyalty, and position the company as the leading provider among competitors. This strategy aligns with traditional marketing fundamentals such as segmentation, target market identification, positioning, and the 4Ps of marketing (product, price, place, promotions).

On the other hand, market-driving strategy is employed in evolving markets where significant untapped opportunities exist and customer needs are poorly articulated. The objective is to differentiate the company by introducing innovative products or services and attracting new users to build a fresh user base. Market pioneers must differentiate themselves in a unique way, offering a distinct value proposition and innovative operational practices. Crafting a strategy in this context requires a fusion of marketing, innovation, and strategy.

It is important to note that these strategies are not mutually exclusive. Companies often need to employ a combination of both strategies as underserved markets, once successfully penetrated, become served markets. Therefore, understanding and prioritizing the nine different noncustomer groups within each industry becomes essential.

Contributed by Josiah Go, chair and chief innovation strategist of Mansmith and Fielders Inc., this article highlights the importance of market-driving strategies. Josiah Go will be conducting his 39th Market-Driving Strategy seminar starting Aug. 21, which will include a wide range of case studies from different regions. Visit www.mansmith.net for more information.