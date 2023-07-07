Mastering Fortnite: Expert Tips to Safely Transport a Full Ammo Stack within 10 Meters

Unlocking everything related to Purradise Meowscles, the midseason bonus skin in Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite, requires carrying a full stack of ammo for a distance of 10 meters. While Meowscles himself is already unlocked, completing this challenge is necessary to unlock his related player emblem. The term “full stack” may be unfamiliar to some Fortnite players, but fret not, as we have the solution.

How to Carry a Full Stack of Ammo for 10 Meters in Fortnite

A “full stack” of ammo refers to reaching the carrying capacity for a specific type of ammo. Whether it’s light, medium, heavy, or shotgun shells, any type will do. However, each type has different requirements for what constitutes a full stack. You will need a browser with JavaScript enabled to watch the accompanying videos.

Since the requirements are slightly lower in Team Rumble mode, it is advisable to play that mode. Land in a named location with at least one vending machine, preferably Mega City, although all named locations have vending machines. Purchase or collect as much ammo as possible. Here are the full stack totals for each ammo type currently in the game:

– Light ammo: 500

– Medium ammo: 500

– Heavy ammo: 50

– Shotgun shells: 150

These are the only types of ammo you will find on the island today. Once you have obtained a full stack of at least one ammo type, simply move 10 meters, which requires minimal effort. The challenge lies in accumulating enough ammo in the first place. However, by landing in a populated area and utilizing vending machines, you should be able to gather the necessary ammunition quickly. Remember, you can even collaborate with your teammates and share ammo to achieve full stacks for each of you, one at a time. The products mentioned here were chosen independently by our editors. GameSpot may receive a portion of the revenue if you make a purchase through the links on our site.





