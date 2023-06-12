Mathematics Challenge in the Police Academy: Have You Managed to Crack It?

Earlier today, a puzzle was presented with an intriguing scenario.

The Police Chase

Imagine an infinite square grid of streets in a city. One of these streets, Broadway, has police officers stationed every 100 blocks. A robber is on the loose somewhere in the city.

Can you devise a strategy that will guarantee the criminal will eventually be spotted by the police?

Additional information: The robber and police officers remain on a street at all times. The robber has a finite maximum running speed, which is faster than any officer. The police have an unlimited viewing range.

Solution

A system consisting of two elements must be devised. First, police officers are stationed at every intersection on Broadway. This provides a complete view down every perpendicular street, preventing the robber from escaping. Second, officers must walk down every street perpendicular to Broadway, granting them the ability to view every street parallel to Broadway. With all streets covered, the robber has nowhere to hide.

Let’s define some terminology. The streets parallel to Broadway are called avenues, and those perpendicular to Broadway are called streets. The streets are numbered from negative to positive infinity.

Start by placing police officers on Broadway at streets 0, +100, -100, 200, -200, and so on.

Step 1. At the announcement of the search, officers on odd-numbered streets (i.e., +/-100, +/-300, +/-500, etc.) begin walking towards Street 0. Even numbered street officers (i.e., 0, +/-200, +/-400, etc.) remain in place.

No matter where the robber is, they are now restricted to a 200-block-wide section of the city. As they cross each street that is a multiple of 200, they’ll be spotted by the officer stationed at that intersection with Broadway.

Step 2. Officers on odd-numbered streets (i.e., +/-100, +/-300, +/-500, etc.) stop walking when they reach Streets +/-1, +/-2, +/-3, and then turn right to continue walking. Officers on positive numbered streets walk one direction, while those on negative numbered streets walk in the opposite direction. They’ll be able to see down every avenue as they pass by, with an infinite number of police officers guaranteeing they’ll eventually reach each numbered street for all finite n.

The robber has no choice but to hide in an avenue. As officers move farther away from Broadway, they check each avenue, and the robber will eventually be caught.

I hope you enjoyed this puzzle. Check back in two weeks for the next one.

This puzzle comes from Professor Alex Lvovsky at the University of Oxford, who heads COMPOS, an online program providing free tuition in maths and physics to GCSE and A-level students. The goal is to help teenagers learn deep-level maths and physics with regular tutorials by Oxford physics graduates and undergraduates. Register for the next academic year now.

A new puzzle is posted every other Monday. If you have a great puzzle suggestion, please email me.

If your school or police academy is interested, I offer talks on maths and puzzles, both online and in-person. Simply get in touch.