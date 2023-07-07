Matthew Lloyd ‘concerned’ about Collingwood Magpies team, Ash Johnson and Jack Ginnivan – AFL News 2023

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd expresses concerns about the chances of Collingwood forwards Jack Ginnivan and Ash Johnson returning to the team if they don’t show improvement in their attitudes toward elite football. Throughout the 2023 season, Ginnivan has struggled to secure a consistent spot in Collingwood’s side, and his performance in the VFL has been underwhelming, with only 12 disposals in their recent win against the Frankston Dolphins. Lloyd emphasizes that Ginnivan and Johnson may regret missing out on the unique opportunities that Collingwood offers. While both players participated in Collingwood’s victory over Frankston, their impact on the game was minimal, and some individuals were disappointed with their performances. Meanwhile, Collingwood coach Craig McRae defends Ginnivan’s VFL experience, stating that young players must earn their place. Despite receiving complaints from upset Collingwood fans regarding Ginnivan’s treatment, McRae explains that players need to embrace the challenges that come with growth. Lloyd points out that Collingwood’s success is not solely reliant on talent but also requires a positive attitude from players like Ginnivan and Johnson. The Magpies, currently leading the AFL ladder with 13 wins, are known for their exceptional style of play, which necessitates more than just skill. According to Lloyd, it is crucial for Ginnivan and Johnson to improve their attitudes and perform at their best if they want to regain their spots in the AFL team. The team will have Jordan De Goey back after his three-week suspension, but they will be without Brayden Maynard due to his knee and shoulder injuries. Stay updated with the latest breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports by subscribing to our newsletter.





