May 2023 witnesses further alleviation in the Philippines’ unemployment rate, standing at 4.3%

The unemployment rate in the Philippines showed improvement in May, with 2.17 million Filipinos actively seeking employment, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. The unemployment rate decreased to 4.3 percent from 6 percent in May 2022, representing a decrease of 760,000 jobseekers. Additionally, compared to April 2023, the number of jobless Filipinos decreased by 89,000, as the unemployment rate dropped from 4.5 percent.

Several industries contributed to the decrease in unemployment, including agriculture and forestry with 1.25 million new hires, accommodation and food service activities with 398,000, other service activities with 365,000, fishing and aquaculture with 351,000, and arts, entertainment, and recreation with 305,000.

On the other hand, certain industries experienced job losses, such as wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (letting go of 781,000 workers), construction (274,000), manufacturing (253,000), water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities (78,000), and information and communication (51,000).

-CSN





