McFarlane Toys Presents Batman Suited Up in the Powerful Justice Buster Suit

McFarlane Toys, renowned for their exploration of the DC Multiverse, introduces a new figure based on the iconic character from DC Comics.

There have always been striking similarities between DC Comics' Batman and Marvel Comics' Iron Man. Both are ordinary humans without any superpowers, incredibly affluent, brilliant, and always seem to have a contingency plan. One of the recent additions to Batman's collection of Iron Man-inspired suits is the Justice Buster. This suit, designed by DC Comics as their version of the Hulkbuster, is built to take on the entire Justice League. McFarlane Toys brings this powerful figure to life with their latest Mega Fig DC Multiverse release. It's a must-have for Batman collectors and a formidable opponent against the Infected Justice League. The Justice Buster (Batman: Endgame) Mega Figure is priced at $39.99 and will be available for deployment in August 2023.



Introducing the Justice Buster from Batman: Endgame

“During the events of Endgame, The Joker infected Gotham City with a virus that turned the populace against Batman. The Justice League was also infected. Codenamed “Fenrir,” Batman activated the Justice Buster to neutralize each member of the Justice League. The Justice Buster is meticulously designed to combat the most powerful heroes on the planet.”

Megafigs are large figures that complement the 7″ scale figure counterparts in the DC Multiverse collection.

Equipped with up to 22 points of articulation, allowing for a full range of dynamic poses and immersive play.

The Justice Buster Batman figure comes with a base for added stability and display options.

Includes a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a character biography on the back.

Complete your collection with other figures from McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse line.

