Mediterranean Wildfire Strategy Faces Challenges in the Era of Climate Change

Lethal blazes in France are now rare, but climate change is pushing the limits of its firefighting strategy.



Climate change and increased human habitation across France’s dry, forested region are challenging firefighters’ traditional “strike quick and hard” strategy, testing its effectiveness.

In October 1970, 11 people lost their lives near France’s southeastern border with Italy, and fifteen years later, a new blaze in the area claimed the lives of five volunteer firefighters.

Fortunately, such deadly wildfires are now rare.

The decrease in fatalities is largely attributed to the wildfire strategy adopted in the early 1990s in the region spanning from France’s border with Spain to its border with Italy. This vast area experiences hot, dry summers and is covered in forested mountain slopes, creating a high demand for water.

‘Under 10 minutes’

Following the devastation caused by extensive wildfires in Provence in 1989-1990, Mediterranean France implemented a new wildfire strategy.

“It’s based on the idea of responding in under 10 minutes—the sooner we contain a fire, the easier it is,” explained Julien Ruffault of the National Institute for Farming, Food and Environmental Research (INRAE).

This strategy involves closely monitoring the mountain ranges during high-risk periods using lookout towers, precision cameras, and drones.

“We keep a close watch on the situation and keep the public informed. And if a fire breaks out, we have 600 liters (160 gallons) of water in our pickup trucks,” explained 74-year-old volunteer Paul Chanavas.

“This allows us to hold on for about eight or nine minutes,” said the retired doctor.

Chanavas is among the 1,000 volunteers who work alongside forest rangers, the Forestry Commission (ONF), and regional fire departments, patrolling the mountainsides in their vans throughout the summer.

On particularly dangerous days, waterbombers patrol the skies in search of sparks, and firefighters are stationed at potential hotspots for a speedy response.

In the Var region, where the Tanneron range is located, 20 percent of the entire firefighting force, consisting of 1,000 officers, is put on standby at any given time.

This graphic depicts the change in areas burned by fires since 1973 in the southeast of France, where firefighters have achieved impressive results since the 1990s.



Impact of Fossil Fuels

All firefighters in southern France are trained to combat wildfires in open terrain, according to instructor Gilles Agopian at the training center near Aix-en-Provence.

Behind him lies a 5,000-square-meter (54,000-square-foot) training ground where trainees battle a massive blaze made of metal trees. At the press of a button, different “trees” burst into flames.

This training teaches firefighters how to manage sprinklers that protect fire engine cabs from intense heat.

Since the turning point in 1989-1990, the area destroyed by wildfires in Mediterranean France has decreased from 12,700 hectares in the 1990s to 8,780 hectares between 2013 and 2022.

However, the progress achieved is now at risk due to the increasing impact of fossil fuel pollution on wildfires.

UN scientists warn that pollution resulting from the continued use of fossil fuels is making wildfires more difficult to contain.

In the northwestern United States, the average area of forest destroyed by wildfires annually doubled between 1984 and 2015 due to human-induced warming—an area larger than Switzerland.

‘Exceptional Blaze’

Despite the effectiveness of the strategy and prevention campaigns (since most forest fires are caused by human activities), massive wildfires occasionally still devastate the southeast region.

In August 2021, a fire near Saint Tropez claimed the lives of two people and forced 10,000 others to evacuate.

“We deployed all our resources… We had a heavy water bomber helicopter, two light helicopters, and a Dash plane that arrived on the scene within seven minutes… along with 60 firefighters,” recalled Eric Grohin, head of the Var fire and rescue service.

France’s wildfire strategy in its Mediterranean region involves vigilant surveillance during high-risk periods using lookout towers, precision cameras, and drones.



“Despite all our efforts, the fire continued to spread,” he said, recalling how strong winds exacerbated the flames.

“Firefighting technique is crucial… but we also need prevention measures and more resilient terrain to prevent catastrophic wildfires.”

The severe droughts of 2022 and devastating blazes in other parts of France have caused authorities to re-evaluate the situation.

As a result, they have pledged to expand the Mediterranean strategy to cover the entire country.

