Mel C to play one-off headline show at London venue – Here’s the ticket info | Music | Entertainment

Melanie C just made Spice Girls fans extremely happy.
She announced that she will be hitting the stage of London’s prestigious Camden venue, Koko, in January, 2024. Regular attendees of London shows may know that London’s Koko has a max capacity of just 1,400 people, so it will be an extremely intimate event.
The singer – who is best known for dropping hits such as Wannabe, Viva Forever, Spice Up Your Life and plenty more – confirmed she’ll be playing to her fans to celebrate her 50th birthday.
Mel C also confirmed she will be joined by a number of “special guests”, however, these artists have not yet been confirmed.
With that said, Sporty Spice’s birthday party is going to be one you do not want to miss. Here’s the information you need on how to get tickets to Mel C’s upcoming show:
At the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed about any kind of Spice Girls reunion – but there is a glimmer of hope.
In recent months there have been rumours that the Spice Girls are gearing up for a triumphant reunion.
One report claimed the contracts had been signed and the band had agreed to play Glastonbury 2024, however, these hopes were later dashed.
A source “close to Victoria Beckham” recently said Posh Spice “won’t be joining the band next year,” despite how much fans want to see her back in the line-up.
Read the full story here.
