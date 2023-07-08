Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff’s Unusual Stance on Expanding F1 Grid to 22 Cars

Incumbent Formula 1 teams are vehemently opposing the idea of increasing the grid size in 2026. Toto Wolff, the boss of Mercedes, is the latest to criticize the proposal, deeming a 22-car grid to be too dangerous and potentially leading to overcrowding on certain circuits. The main concern for existing teams is that if another team is added to the F1 grid, their share of the revenue would be reduced.

To mitigate this, there have been suggestions that any new entrant must bring financial benefits to the table. While the exact cost of entering F1 is debated, it is estimated to be around $300 million. Currently, the Formula 1 grid consists of 10 teams and 20 cars. The leading candidate for a new entrant is rumored to be Andretti Autosport, which is backed by General Motors through Cadillac. Although the team currently competes in the IndyCar Series, it has F1 heritage through Mario Andretti and Michael Andretti, who both raced in the world championship.

Another contender is Formula 2 outfit Hitech GP, which has applied for entry with the support of Kazakh billionaire Vladimir Kim. Toto Wolff commented on these applications during the Silverstone Grand Prix, stating that they have no visibility on who has applied and what their proposals are. He believes that the FIA and FOM, the decision-makers for new entries, will evaluate the proposals based on their impact on F1’s marketing and interest. Wolff’s stance is clear: if a new team wants to enter F1, they should buy an existing team. He raises concerns about overcrowding and safety, suggesting that some circuits may not have the infrastructure to accommodate an 11th team.

Wolff’s comments on safety are debatable since the F1 grid consisted of 12 teams with 24 cars as recently as 2010. The number of teams decreased to 11 in 2013 and then to 10 in 2015. However, most FIA-certified Grade 1 circuits are capable of handling more than 20 cars. Wolff’s remarks come shortly after Ferrari team principal Frederic Vassuer dismissed the possibility of expanding the grid, arguing that the presence of Haas, an American team, already fulfills that role. Red Bull’s boss also downplayed the significance of the Cadillac-Andretti partnership.

In conclusion, incumbent Formula 1 teams are resisting the idea of increasing the grid size, citing concerns about safety and the potential for reduced revenue shares. Potential new entrants, such as Andretti Autosport and Hitech GP, are being evaluated by the FIA and FOM based on their contribution to F1’s marketing and interest. The debate continues, with different teams expressing their opinions on the matter.





