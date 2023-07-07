Meta Faces Potential Lawsuit from Twitter over Alleged Trade Secret Theft and Development of “Copycat” App

Following the recent launch of the Threads app, Meta is now facing a strong response from its biggest competitor. Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, has sent a threatening letter to Meta, accusing them of creating a “copycat app”. Adding to the accusations, Spiro claims that Meta has hired former Twitter employees to develop the app. A copy of the letter was obtained by the online publication Semafor.

Protecting Intellectual Property Rights

In the letter addressed to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Spiro states, “Twitter intends to vigorously protect its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta immediately cease using any trade secrets or highly confidential information obtained from Twitter.” Spiro also warns Meta against engaging in data scraping from Twitter.

Furthermore, Spiro alleges that Meta deliberately employed former Twitter employees to create a “copycat” app. On behalf of Elon Musk, Spiro accuses Meta of allowing these employees to retain access to Twitter’s “highly confidential information.” Meta has firmly denied these claims.

Andy Stone, Meta’s communications director, responded by stating, “No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee. That is simply not true.”

Despite the controversy, the Threads app has experienced tremendous success within the first 24 hours, with over 30 million signups. This is undoubtedly a cause for concern for Musk and Twitter. The timing of the letter to Meta suggests that there may be some nervousness within Twitter’s ranks.

Threads appears to combine features from Instagram and Twitter, allowing users to share photos similar to Twitter and post videos up to five minutes long. The app is available on both iOS and Android via the App Store and Play Store respectively. Users can also access Threads from the desktop site.





