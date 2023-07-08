Meta introduces a beta program for Threads on Android

Android users now have the opportunity to get an exclusive preview of upcoming features for Meta Threads, the potential Twitter competitor that might just give Elon Musk a run for his money. A Meta engineer made an announcement on the platform, inviting Android users who enjoy living on the cutting edge to sign up for the beta version of the app. The app was launched this week and has already received over 30 million sign-ups as of Thursday morning. Unfortunately, there is no news yet about an iOS beta program.

While it appears that there are currently no beta builds of the Android app available, the program itself is quite enticing, especially since the platform is still missing a variety of requested features. These include hashtags, direct messages, a fully functional web version, chronological feeds, a “following” feed, and the ability to delete your profile without affecting your Instagram account.

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that beta software often comes with bugs. Therefore, proceed with caution and only if you’re comfortable with the potential risks involved. As Meta’s @0xjessel advises, “New features and bug fixes will be released on this platform first, but you must also be prepared for the possibility of a less stable build since it’s in the early stages.” Additionally, Meta will collect and share your data, perhaps more extensively than usual. The invitation states, “Certain data regarding your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to aid in the improvement of the app.”

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can sign up for beta access. There is no waitlist; anyone with an Android device can enter the program and try out future builds as they are made available.

All products recommended by Engadget are handpicked by our editorial team and are independent of our parent company. Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you make a purchase through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices mentioned are accurate at the time of publication.