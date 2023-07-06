Meta’s New Text-Based Conversation App “Threads by Instagram” Launched: A Guide on Getting Started

Threads is a new app developed by the Instagram team that allows users to share text updates and join conversations.
You can log in to Threads using your Instagram account and customize your profile separately from your Instagram account.
Posts on Threads can include text updates, links, photos, and videos. Videos can be up to 5 minutes long.
To create a Thread, simply tap the post icon at the bottom, enter your text, and tap “Add to Thread”. Threads longer than 500 characters will automatically create additional threads. Tap “Post” in the bottom right to upload your Thread.
To attach a photo or video to your thread, simply tap the attach icon. You can select up to 10 items to attach. You can also share threads directly to Instagram stories, feeds, and other apps.
Deleting a thread that contains replies from other people will not delete their replies.
You can join conversations by replying to other people’s threads. However, replies from people with private profiles whom you do not follow may not be visible to you.
Meta has announced plans to integrate Threads into the fediverse, a social network consisting of various social media applications.
