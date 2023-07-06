Meta’s New Twitter Alternative: A Step-by-Step Guide to Downloading and Joining Threads

To get started with the Threads app on your mobile device, follow these steps to create your profile. Since Threads is built on Instagram’s framework, you’ll need to have a shared account for both platforms. Provide your name, a concise bio, and a customized link for your profile.

If you’re an existing Instagram user, you have the convenient option to import all your settings from there. Just tap the “Import from Instagram” button on the account creation screen, log in using your Instagram credentials, and your fields will be automatically filled, with your Instagram account linked in the process.

Once you’ve entered your account information, you’ll need to decide whether you want a public or private profile. A public profile allows anyone on Threads to view and engage with your posts, while a private profile grants access only to followers whom you personally approve. You can adjust this setting later in your account preferences if you wish.

After completing your profile, take a moment to review a few important notices about the platform, including the Instagram connection, the app’s presence in the Fediverse, and the data privacy agreement. If you’re comfortable with everything, click on “Join Threads” to start exploring this exciting new app.