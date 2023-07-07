Meta’s Threads Poses as Twitter’s Top Competitor with 30 Million Users in Just 18 Hours

Meta’s Threads generated over 30 million sign-ups in just 18 hours after its launch, making it a formidable competitor to Elon Musk’s Twitter. Leveraging its access to billions of Instagram users and a similar interface to Twitter, Threads quickly became the top free app on Apple’s App Store in the UK and the US. This development follows a period of ongoing rivalry between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Musk, with the two even discussing a real-life cage match in Las Vegas.

“Zuckerberg has delivered a significant blow in this cage match. As expected from Meta, Threads showcases exceptional execution and user-friendly interface,” commented Jasmine Enberg, Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence.

Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year resulted in numerous competitors trying to enter the space. However, Twitter’s recent controversial decisions and alienation of users and advertisers have created an opportunity for well-funded Meta Platforms.

Niklas Myhr, a Marketing Professor at Chapman University, stated, “The timing of Meta’s release of Threads is perfect for challenging Twitter, especially considering the recent turmoil on the platform due to limited tweet accessibility. If Threads gains user adoption, advertisers will follow closely.”

Other Twitter-like competitors, such as Mastodon and Bluesky, have found limited success with 1.7 million and 265,000 monthly active users, respectively. In comparison, Twitter boasted 229 million monthly active users in May 2022 before Musk’s acquisition.

Limitations of Threads

Although Threads is a standalone app, users can easily log in using their Instagram credentials, effectively adding its features for Instagram’s massive user base of over 2 billion monthly active users.

Currently, Threads lacks certain features found on Twitter. There are no hashtags or keyword search functions, preventing real-time event tracking like on Twitter. Additionally, Threads does not currently offer direct messaging or a desktop version that business organizations rely on.

Some users, including tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, have highlighted the need for a feed limited to the people users follow. Currently, users have minimal control over their main feed.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who was recruited by Musk to enhance advertiser trust, tweeted that “everyone’s voice matters” on the app, emphasizing Twitter’s unique community that cannot be replicated.

Threads currently lacks advertising, but Meta will consider monetization options once it reaches 1 billion users. The existing ad relationships from Instagram and Facebook are expected to contribute to Threads’ revenue potential.

Threads’ success in integrating crucial features from platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, seen in Instagram’s Stories and Reels, reflects Meta’s ability to learn from and implement successful features from competing platforms.

Several brokerages have raised their price targets for Meta, whose shares have already more than doubled in value this year. However, on Thursday, Meta’s shares experienced a 0.3% decline amid a broader market selloff.

The Threads app is currently available in over 100 countries, but Meta has not finalized its launch in the European Union due to ongoing regulatory considerations regarding data sharing between the new platform and the existing Instagram app.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

