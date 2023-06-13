Meter Chaos and an Extra £900 on Bill Due to Gas Disconnection – The Crusader | Finance

Heather Gray, a dual fuel customer of British Gas, was shocked to receive a £900 gas bill for just three weeks usage, despite her supply being disconnected months prior. Heather’s small home made the bill seem even more outlandish. She attempted to rectify the situation, but her efforts fell on stony ground, leaving her feeling desperate and worried about the possibility of debt collectors.

If you’ve experienced a similar situation or feel like you’ve been a victim of injustice, don’t hesitate to contact consumer champion Maisha Frost at [email protected].

Heather had previously sent a final gas meter reading to British Gas in November, as she considered upgrading to a more efficient combi boiler or switching to a different supplier. Her supply was capped, but she still had to pay a standing charge. Despite informing British Gas that she was no longer using gas, her account did not show this, and she was asked to provide meter readings. In March, she opted for a full disconnection and had her meter removed.

For six weeks, Heather was unable to access anything, but was assured that any issue was being sorted. Last month, her account showed that she was £200 in credit, and she was informed that she was being moved to a new “system.” However, she then received an end-of-May settlement deadline for the £900 debt. British Gas claimed that they had no record of her meter being removed, which led to the incorrect estimates.

Despite providing a correct final meter read, Heather faced difficulties with customer services and her downward spiral continued. However, prompt action by consumer champion Maisha Frost and British Gas stopped the situation from worsening. British Gas apologized for the mistake and acknowledged that the final gas meter reading was recorded incorrectly, leading to the incorrect bill. Heather received a £50 goodwill gesture, and her account is now £322 in credit. She has reinstated her revised direct debit for £80 and requested that any surplus money be sent to her bank account.





