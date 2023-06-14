In an attempt to gain a leg up on its competitors, Microsoft integrated GPT-4 into Bing’s AI tool without further training despite a warning from OpenAI. This resulted in bizarre behavior from the AI tool that was documented in a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. However, it seems that there is “conflict and confusion” between the companies, despite Microsoft’s 49% stake in OpenAI and early access to their ChatGPT and Dall-E technologies for Bing.

Although the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI benefits both parties, some Microsoft employees feel as though their in-house AI projects are being overshadowed. Furthermore, OpenAI is not allowing some Microsoft staff full access to their technology. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s warning not to rush into using their tech, which Microsoft ignored, seems hypocritical as they rushed out ChatGPT. This has created a working environment where the companies are collaborating while, simultaneously, working against each other. Whether this rivalry leads to healthy competition or a bitter separation, only time will tell.

Internal Struggle

