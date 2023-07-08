Microsoft Reduces Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate Conversion, Reintroduces $1 Promotion for New Users

Since its launch, Xbox Game Pass has been a hit among clever Xbox users who have discovered a legitimate workaround to access the subscription service’s highest tier at incredibly low rates.

Initially, Microsoft allowed Xbox Live Gold subscriptions to convert at a 1:1 ratio into Game Pass Ultimate. This meant that users could stack up to three years of Xbox Live Gold time and then use a single Game Pass Ultimate code to convert it all into GPU. However, Microsoft has now changed the conversion ratio to 3:2, as explained in the updated page on the Xbox Support FAQ here.

Xbox Live Gold and PC Game Pass conversion ratio : Any remaining time will convert to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time at a ratio of 3:2 and be rounded up to the next full day. For example, 90 days remaining of Xbox Live Gold or PC Game Pass will convert to 60 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time.

Xbox Game Pass for Console conversion ratio : Any remaining time will convert to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time at a ratio of 4:3 and be rounded up to the next full day. For example, 90 days remaining of Xbox Game Pass for Console will convert to 68 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time.

EA Play conversion ratio: Any remaining time will convert to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time at a ratio of 3:1 and be rounded up to the next full day. For example, 90 days remaining of EA Play will convert to 30 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate time.

Despite the adjustment, this method still offers the most affordable way to obtain a long Game Pass Ultimate subscription. By purchasing a three-year XBL Gold subscription for approximately $150, you can now get two years (instead of the previous three) of Game Pass Ultimate, which would typically cost twice as much.

It may be coincidental, but with the highly anticipated release of Starfield, the biggest game to ever launch on Game Pass, just two months away, Microsoft might be aiming to close certain loopholes that have persisted during the early years of the subscription service. This decision comes after the recent price increase in many countries, excluding the United States.

However, it’s not all negative news as the $1 promotion for new Game Pass users appears to be back, but limited to Game Pass PC and Ultimate, rather than console. This decision could be attributed to the fact that the PC market, as repeatedly mentioned by Gaming division CEO Phil Spencer, is experiencing the most significant growth in Game Pass subscribers.