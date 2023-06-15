Microsoft Releases Replacement Parts for Surface Pro, Laptop, and Studio Targeting Consumers

Getting repairs for your Surface hardware just got a lot easier. Microsoft has launched consumer replacement parts for eligible Surface devices, along with access to their official repair and replacement guides. However, for repair tools, DIY enthusiasts still need to rely on reputable sources such as iFixit.

Recently launched Surface devices, like the Surface Pro 7, have more replacement parts readily available compared to older models. The Surface Pro 7, in particular, is infamously difficult to repair, with the kickstand being a significant issue for its users. Luckily, Microsoft is currently offering a replacement kickstand for this tablet on their store.

But keep in mind that these replacement parts can be quite expensive. A replacement screen for the Surface Studio 2+ comes with a hefty price tag of $1,749.99, while the same part for the Surface Pro 9 costs $349.99. Additionally, DIY repairs can be tricky. If you’re unsure, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. And if you do decide to purchase repair tools from iFixit, remember that it will only serve as a single-utility purchase for your DIY projects.