Microsoft Releases Replacement Parts for Surface Pro, Laptop, and Studio Targeting Consumers

Getting repairs for your Surface hardware just got a lot easier. Microsoft has launched consumer replacement parts for eligible Surface devices, along with access to their official repair and replacement guides. However, for repair tools, DIY enthusiasts still need to rely on reputable sources such as iFixit.
Recently launched Surface devices, like the Surface Pro 7, have more replacement parts readily available compared to older models. The Surface Pro 7, in particular, is infamously difficult to repair, with the kickstand being a significant issue for its users. Luckily, Microsoft is currently offering a replacement kickstand for this tablet on their store.
But keep in mind that these replacement parts can be quite expensive. A replacement screen for the Surface Studio 2+ comes with a hefty price tag of $1,749.99, while the same part for the Surface Pro 9 costs $349.99. Additionally, DIY repairs can be tricky. If you’re unsure, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. And if you do decide to purchase repair tools from iFixit, remember that it will only serve as a single-utility purchase for your DIY projects.
SEO optimized version:
Microsoft has recently launched its consumer replacement parts for eligible Surface devices. In addition to access to their official repair and replacement guides, users can expect a wide range of readily available replacement parts for their faulty hardware. However, DIY enthusiasts must still ensure that they only purchase their repair tools from reputable sources like iFixit.
For example, the recently launched Surface Pro 7 has more replaceable parts than older models. The kickstand, in particular, has been a significant issue for this tablet. Thankfully, Microsoft now offers a replacement kickstand for this device in their store.
Although these replacement parts are convenient, they do come with a steep price tag. A replacement screen for the Surface Studio 2+ will cost users $1,749.99. The same part for the Surface Pro 9 costs $349.99. DIY repairs require caution. When unsure, it’s best to seek professional repair services. If you intend to make repairs yourself, remember that purchasing repair tools from iFixit will only benefit a single-purpose yield for your DIY project.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.