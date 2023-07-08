‘Miffed Rainbow Six Seige Player Convicted for Swatting Ubisoft Montreal’s Offices’

An individual involved in the world of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege received a three-year sentence of community service after making a false emergency call to Ubisoft’s Montreal office, as reported by The Montreal Gazette. The culprit, identified as Yanni Ouahioune, 22, was sentenced in Paris on Monday after reporting a fake hostage situation in November 2020.

According to police, Ouahioune made the hoax call out of frustration from being repeatedly banned from playing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. In response to the fabricated incident, a heavily armed police team surrounded the Ubisoft building. After securing the headquarters and closing off nearby streets, law enforcement confirmed that there was no immediate threat. Ouahioune made the call using Russian servers in an unsuccessful attempt to conceal his identity. Following the charges, La Presse reported (Polygon also covered the story) that Ouahioune pleaded with Ubisoft to lift his ban, stating, “Can you kindly ask the Ubisoft team to ‘unban’ my account please? I have invested over $1,500 in cosmetic enhancements for my profile.”

In addition to the community service, Ouahioune faces allegations of participating in a DDoS attack on a French government office and making threats against Minecraft developers. As part of his sentence, the convicted individual will be required to compensate the victims, receive treatment for a mental health issue, and engage in either work or training.

Magali Valence, Ubisoft’s Director of External Communication for Ubisoft Montreal, expressed the company’s acknowledgment of the court’s decision in an email to The Montreal Gazette. Valence stated, “Throughout this trial, our priority was to stand up for our employees who were impacted by this false hostage situation. It was crucial for us to condemn this violent and unacceptable incident. Out of respect for our affected employees, we will refrain from further comments.”